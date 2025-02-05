Officer Exposed To Fentanyl During Chase With Dealer In Hagerstown: Police

The Washington County Narcotics Task Force was conducting surveillance on Feb. 4 when they spotted suspicious activity indicating a possible drug distribution operation, officials said.

They called in Hagerstown Police, who stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation and identified the driver as Wesley Antonio Fulgham, 35, of Baltimore, and the passenger as Levar Atturra Octavion Cooper, 30, of Hanover.

A Maryland State Police K-9 was brought in, and the dog quickly alerted to the presence of narcotics, police said. That’s when officers asked Cooper to remove his hands from his pockets—and he bolted.

As Cooper ran, he allegedly began throwing gel capsules of suspected fentanyl into the air and at passing cars, police said, with one pursuing officer was hit in the face and chest by airborne powder from the discarded capsules, exposing him to the substance.

The officer was treated and decontaminated by Community Rescue Services but did not require hospitalization.

Officers caught up to Cooper and arrested him after the foot chase.

A search of the vehicle uncovered 84 gel capsules of suspected fentanyl, additional narcotics, digital scales, packaging materials, and cash, police said.

Fulgham and Cooper were both charged with:

Possession of a large amount of fentanyl;

Possession with intent to distribute fentanyl;

Possession of a controlled dangerous substance;

Possession of drug paraphernalia.

Cooper also faces a reckless endangerment charge for allegedly exposing the officer to fentanyl during his escape attempt.

Both suspects remain in custody as the investigation continues.

