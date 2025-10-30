Men Busted With Pounds Of Meth, Fentanyl, And MDMA In Hagerstown Apartment Raid: Police

On Monday, Oct. 27, 2025, the Washington County Narcotics Task Force executed a search and seizure warrant on Wayside Avenue in Hagerstown, with help from the Maryland State Police and local police.

Inside, agents uncovered what they described as a large-scale drug operation — seizing approximately 2.2 pounds of methamphetamine, 32 grams of fentanyl, 450 grams of MDMA, 99 grams of cocaine, and $4,589 in cash.

Two Hagerstown men, Elijah Walker-Boston, 32, and Jaquim Collier, 37, were arrested and hit with a long list of felony charges including multiple counts of possession with intent to distribute narcotics, possession of large amounts of methamphetamine and fentanyl, and maintaining a common nuisance for narcotics distribution.

Both suspects were charged with the following, according to the Washington County Narcotics Task Force:

CDS: Possession with intent to distribute narcotic (cocaine, fentanyl, methamphetamine, PCP/LSD/hallucinogen);

CDS: Possession large amount – not cannabis (fentanyl and methamphetamine);

CDS: Possession not cannabis (cocaine, fentanyl, methamphetamine, MDMA);

Common nuisance: Distribute narcotic.

Officials say the seizure was part of an ongoing effort to combat large-scale drug trafficking in the region.

