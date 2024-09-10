Partly Cloudy 77°

SHARE

Maryland State Police Helicopter Used To Hoist Injured Worker Who Fell From Roof

A Maryland State Police helicopter came to the rescue of a 25-year-old construction worker across state lines in West Virginia after he took a fall off a roof.

The Maryland State Police helicopter came to the rescue of a construction worker in West Virginia.

The Maryland State Police helicopter came to the rescue of a construction worker in West Virginia.

 Photo Credit: West Hardy Emergency Medical Services
The Maryland State Police helicopter came to the rescue of a construction worker in West Virginia.

The Maryland State Police helicopter came to the rescue of a construction worker in West Virginia.

 Photo Credit: White Hardy Emergency Medical Services
Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories

On Monday, Maryland State Police Aviation Command rescued a construction worker who fell two stories while working on a home in Hardy County in the Ashton Woods area. 

Based out of Cumberland, the helicopter was called in by the Moorefield Volunteer Fire Department and West Hardy Emergency Medical Service due to the severity of the worker's injuries, and the challenging terrain that may have led to a lengthy extraction.

"Units arrived at the scene to find the patient on the second floor of a partially finished structure with limited access," a spokesperson from West Hardy said.

Police say that the pilots hovered the copter above the construction site, a trooper was lowered to the worker, who was flown to Ruby Memorial Hospital in West Virginia for treatment of undisclosed injuries.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

to follow Daily Voice Hagerstown and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE