Maryland State Police Helicopter Used To Hoist Injured Worker Who Fell From Roof

On Monday, Maryland State Police Aviation Command rescued a construction worker who fell two stories while working on a home in Hardy County in the Ashton Woods area.

Based out of Cumberland, the helicopter was called in by the Moorefield Volunteer Fire Department and West Hardy Emergency Medical Service due to the severity of the worker's injuries, and the challenging terrain that may have led to a lengthy extraction.

"Units arrived at the scene to find the patient on the second floor of a partially finished structure with limited access," a spokesperson from West Hardy said.

Police say that the pilots hovered the copter above the construction site, a trooper was lowered to the worker, who was flown to Ruby Memorial Hospital in West Virginia for treatment of undisclosed injuries.

