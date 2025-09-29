Maryland Prison Inmate Found Dead In Cell; Fellow Inmate Eyed As Suspect: State Police

Billy Sorrow, 50, an inmate at the North Branch Correctional Institution in Cumberland, was declared dead on Saturday, Sept. 27, by paramedics, officials said.

Detectives said Sorrow was found lying on the floor and unresponsive after being in a cell with another inmate.

“A suspect, also an inmate, has been identified. He has not been charged at this time and is not being identified pending further investigation,” MSP said.

Troopers with the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit were contacted around 1:30 p.m. Saturday by investigators from the Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services Intelligence and Investigative Division.

Members of the MSP Forensic Sciences Division also responded to process the scene.

Investigators are awaiting autopsy results from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine the cause and manner of death.

Upon completion, the case will be presented to the Office of the State’s Attorney in Allegany County for review, police said.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

