Maryland Home Torched Twice: Cameras Catch Arsonist Running From Burning Building

The blaze broke out around 1 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 23 at a vacant residence on Augustine Herman Highway in Kennedyville, according to the Maryland State Fire Marshal.

Security cameras from the Kennedyville Volunteer Fire Company captured a suspect igniting a fire on the outside of the home before bolting from the scene, investigators said.

The property, now owned by Francis Bonass, is no stranger to fire crews. Investigators believe the same home was intentionally set ablaze back on Feb. 28 — less than six months ago.

Roughly 40 firefighters from two alarms responded early Saturday and brought the blaze under control in about 20 minutes, officials said.

Damage is estimated at $50,000.

No one was inside the house, and no injuries were reported. The structure did not have working smoke alarms or sprinklers, investigators noted.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office.

