Maryland AG Drops Body-Cam Footage From Fatal Police Shooting In Cambridge (Watch)

The Independent Investigations Division (IID) of the AG's Office released the video on Thursday, Oct. 2, from the fatal shooting involving Cambridge Police Department officers on Thursday, Sept. 4, in Dorchester County.

The man was later identified as 30-year-old Ryan Garcy of Cambridge, officials said.

* Warning: This video contains violent and graphic material that may be disturbing and is not suitable for all viewers *

According to the initial investigation, officers responded to a 911 call around 5:12 p.m. on Sept. 4 reporting that a man was chasing a woman with a knife near Seaway Lane and Riverside Wharf.

“Officers issued verbal commands instructing the man to drop the knife, but he did not comply,” the IID previously said.

Two officers deployed their tasers, which were ineffective. As the man continued to hold the knife, he charged toward one of the officers, they added.

As the officer retreated, the officer discharged his service weapon and struck the man.

Garcy was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. An officer was also taken to a hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The IID continues to investigate and is asking anyone with information to contact the agency.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hagerstown and receive free news updates.