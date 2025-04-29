Maryland AG Brown Fights Trump Over Elimination Of Key AmeriCorps Services

On Tuesday, April 29, Brown announced a lawsuit against the Trump administration over its decision to dismantle AmeriCorps — a move that wiped out more than $12 million in Maryland-based programs overnight.

“This is a direct attack on the communities that rely on national service to survive and thrive,” Brown said in a statement. “In Maryland alone, programs that educate children, care for the elderly, and rebuild homes are being wiped out overnight.”

Brown co-led a 23-state coalition, joined by the governors of Kentucky and Pennsylvania, filing a suit that claims the administration’s actions violate federal law, the Constitution, and Congress’ control over funding for public service programs.

The lawsuit comes just days after AmeriCorps leadership issued notices on Friday, April 25, cutting off more than 20 Maryland AmeriCorps programs and halting ongoing service efforts.

The blow in Maryland looms large:

More than 4,900 AmeriCorps members served in Maryland last year;

Programs received $21 million in federal funding and education awards;

The Governor's Commission on Service and Volunteerism managed $6.2 million for 25 critical service initiatives.

Now, with 85 percent of AmeriCorps staff placed on administrative leave and widespread terminations in progress, Maryland’s service corps is in freefall.

Among the casualties:

Maryland Conservation Corps;

Frostburg’s ASTAR program;

Maryland Reading Corps;

Teach for America programs;

Services for low-income, immigrant, and elderly residents across rural Western Maryland and the Eastern Shore.

The Trump administration’s decision, according to the complaint, “effectively ends states’ abilities to support AmeriCorps programs within their borders — the few remaining staff members at AmeriCorps will not be able to timely process grants and ensure the flow of funds to states, which will harm organizations and agencies that receive these grants."

“These reckless cuts will rip vital support away from our veterans, seniors, students, and families recovering from disaster,” Brown said. “I will fight this brazen abuse of power in court and do everything in my power to restore these life-changing services.”

