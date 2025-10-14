Man Torches Girlfriend’s Clothes During Fiery Lovers’ Quarrel In Hagerstown, Officials Say

The Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office said the incident happened shortly after 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 13, at a home in the 1000 block of Georgia Avenue in Hagerstown, where the boyfriend reportedly set fire to a hat under the rear porch of the house belonging to his girlfriend.

The blaze — classified as malicious burning — caused minor damage, but was extinguished immediately after it was discovered by the woman, officials said.

No injuries were reported.

Investigators determined the fire was incendiary, and noted that the act stemmed from a domestic dispute between a girlfriend and boyfriend.

“The boyfriend lit a hat on fire underneath the rear porch of the house,” investigators stated. “Domestic-related charges are being handled by the Hagerstown City Police.”

The State Fire Marshal’s Office confirmed charges are pending against the suspect, though no names have yet been released.

The Hagerstown Police Department responded to the scene.

