Man Convicted Of Sex Offenses In Maryland Admits To Possessing, Sharing Child Porn: Feds

Hagerstown resident Chad Christopher Langgle, 30, who preciously was convicted of sex offenses in Southern Maryland pleaded guilty on Friday to possession of child pornography.

According to his plea deal, in December 2022, Langgle emailed more than 50 videos containing child pornography, and he was also caught with images of child porn on his phone with additional videos saved on his account.

Langgle was previously convicted of sex abuse of a minor and second-degree assault on a minor in the Circuit Court for Calvert County, as well as second-degree sex offense in the Circuit Court for St. Mary’s County.

When he is sentenced in October, Langgle will face a minimum of 10 years and maximum of 20 years in prison, followed by a lifetime of supervised release.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hagerstown and receive free news updates.