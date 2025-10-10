Leviathan Godwin, 23, is facing attempted murder and other charges in Washington County after allegedly torching a storage unit amid a disagreement that sent a woman to the hospital after she was trapped inside.

Firefighters were called around 8 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 9, to Halfway Self Storage on Virginia Avenue, where they found an 8-by-40-foot unit fully engulfed, officials from the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office said.

Inside that unit, investigators say Godwin and a woman had been arguing before the blaze broke out.

According to the victim — who had been living inside the storage container — Godwin lit the fire in an attempt to kill her.

Trapped with no rear exit, the woman ran through the flames to escape and was taken to Meritus Medical Center for treatment of smoke inhalation.

Investigators distributed a photo of Godwin, who was spotted minutes later at a nearby Sheetz.

Deputies and state troopers moved in and arrested the Hagerstown man without incident.

“I am grateful that the victim sustained only minor injuries and was able to escape what could have been a tragedy,” acting State Fire Marshal Jason Mowbray said.

“I am also proud of the quick work of our Deputy State Fire Marshals, who responded within minutes and made a swift arrest.”

Godwin was booked into the Washington County Detention Center.

He’s charged with:

First- and second-degree arson;

Attempted second-degree murder;

First- and second-degree assault;

Reckless endangerment;

Malicious destruction of property over $1,000;

Malicious burning.

Officials noted that storage units are not meant for living and pose major safety risks.

“Anyone needing shelter,” they said, “is encouraged to seek safe and appropriate housing options.”

