Kevin Wilfred Huling, 28, was arrested after investigators tracked him to a residence in the 200 block of Wakefield Road on Wednesday, Feb. 12, according to the Hagerstown Police Department.

Huling had been identified as the suspect in a fatal shooting just hours earlier that left 39-year-old Jamaal Roberts, of Rocky Mount, North Carolina, dead inside a home in the 200 block of West Franklin Street, police said.

When officers arrived at the Wakefield Road residence, they found Huling hiding inside a closet.

He was taken into custody and transported to the Hagerstown Police Department for questioning before being booked at the Washington County Detention Center, investigators said, where he is being held without bail.

A search of the residence uncovered evidence related to the killing, authorities said.

Huling is charged with:

First-degree murder;

Second-degree murder;

Related firearms offenses.

Investigators have not disclosed a possible motive for the killing but said the incident was isolated and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

The investigation remains active, and additional details will be released as they become available.

