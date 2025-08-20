Attorney General Anthony Brown announced that his office will not seek charges in connection with the death of Kelvin Lashawn Baker, who died in police custody last year.

The 46-year-old was placed in handcuffs and into the back of a police vehicle in Washington County as officers planned to execute a search warrant at his Hagerstown home, officials said.

According to investigators, at approximately 10:15 p.m. on Oct. 26, 2024, members of the Hagerstown Police Department executed the search warrant at a home in the 100 block of East Washington Street, where they found Baker outside with another woman.

While in the backseat of the police vehicle, he began vomiting, according to officials, had difficulty breathing, and became unresponsive, they said. Baker was rushed to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The video can be viewed here.

In the video released on Thursday, March 6, officers can be seen conversing briefly with Baker before handcuffing him and placing him in the vehicle.

Over the course of 45 minutes, something happened and Baker can be heard struggling to breathe and making bizarre noises while officers attempted to stir him.

He was then placed on a stretcher by paramedics after his handcuffs were removed. It remains unclear what caused the medical emergency.

"After completing its investigation and evaluating all the available evidence, the Office of the Attorney General has determined that the subject officers did not commit a crime under Maryland law," officials said.

"Accordingly, the Attorney General has declined to prosecute any of the officers in this case."

