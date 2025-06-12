Joshua Andrew Mills, 35, of Hagerstown, was arrested Wednesday, June 11, after allegedly trying to meet a minor for sex during an undercover sting, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office announced.

Detectives with the Digital Investigation and Forensics Unit and the Criminal Investigations Unit posed as underage children online.

Officers engaged with adults through social media apps and chat platforms, investigators said.

When suspects “attempted to arrange in-person meetings for illegal sexual contact,” deputies moved in and made arrests.

Mills is charged with sexual solicitation of a minor.

“This operation highlights the very real dangers that exist online for children,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement. “We are committed to tracking down those who use the internet to exploit vulnerable youth and will continue to run proactive operations like this to keep our community safe.”

The investigation is ongoing.

