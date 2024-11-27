Inmate Found Dead In Maryland Cell; Suspect Identified, Not Yet Charged: State Police

Warren was discovered unresponsive in his cell on Monday, Nov. 25, and was pronounced dead by emergency medical personnel.

A subsequent autopsy conducted by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled his death a homicide.

State Police investigators say that they have identified a suspect, also an inmate, but have not yet filed charges. The suspect’s identity will remain confidential until charges are placed, authorities confirmed.

The Maryland State Police Homicide Unit, in collaboration with the Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services Internal Investigative Unit (DPSCS IID), is leading the investigation.

Upon completion, the case will be referred to the Allegany County State’s Attorney’s Office for review and potential charges.

