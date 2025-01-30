Human Remains Found Near Hagerstown Park, Prompting Major Police Response

At approximately 1:40 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 29, officers with the Hagerstown Police Department responded to Omega Drive near Kiwanis Park after receiving a report from a person who believed they had found human remains.

On arrival, officers confirmed the discovery, and the body was transported to the Medical Examiner's Office in Baltimore for an autopsy and identification.

Police stated there were no apparent signs of trauma, but further details will not be released until the autopsy is complete.

Authorities initially alerted the public about police activity in the area but emphasized that there is no danger to the community.

The investigation remains ongoing.

