Here's How Much Snow Is Expected To Fall In DMV During Incoming Storm: National Weather Service

Things are expected to remain dry on Saturday, with a Winter Storm put in place beginning on Sunday, Jan. 5 that will be in place for several days.

On Jan. 4, the National Weather Service issued its projected snowfall totals for parts of the DMV including:

Cumberland: 5 to 9 inches ;

Hagerstown : 3 to 8 inches;

: 3 to 8 inches; Westminster : 3 to 8 inches;

: 3 to 8 inches; Bel Air : 3 to 8 inches;

: 3 to 8 inches; Elkton : 2 to 7 inches;

: 2 to 7 inches; Baltimore : 4 to 8 inches;

: 4 to 8 inches; Frederick : 3 to 8 inches;

: 3 to 8 inches; Winchester : 5 to 9 inches;

: 5 to 9 inches; Leesburg : 5 to 10 inches;

: 5 to 10 inches; Washington, DC : 5 to 10 inches;

: 5 to 10 inches; Annapolis : 4 to 9 inches;

: 4 to 9 inches; Easton : 5 to 10 inches;

: 5 to 10 inches; Salisbury : 3 to 7 inches;

: 3 to 7 inches; La Plata : 5 to 9 inches;

: 5 to 9 inches; Fredericksburg : 3 to 7 inches;

: 3 to 7 inches; Warrenton : 5 to 10 inches;

: 5 to 10 inches; Culpeper: 3 to 7 inches.

Officials said that there is a 10 percent change of higher snowfall, with the rest likely to see totals closer to the lower end of the projections.

