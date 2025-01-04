Overcast and Breezy 27°

SHARE

Here's How Much Snow Is Expected To Fall In DMV During Incoming Storm: National Weather Service

With the first major winter storm of 2025 coming in hot from the midwest, residents in DC, Maryland, and Virginia are preparing to be peppered with snow and inclement weather over the next few days.

The Winter Storm Watch will be in effect through Monday.

The Winter Storm Watch will be in effect through Monday.

 Photo Credit: National Weather Service
The estimated snowfall totals.

The estimated snowfall totals.

 Photo Credit: National Weather Service
The estimated ice accumulation totals.

The estimated ice accumulation totals.

Photo Credit: National Weather Service
Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories

Things are expected to remain dry on Saturday, with a Winter Storm put in place beginning on Sunday,  Jan. 5 that will be in place for several days.

On Jan. 4, the National Weather Service issued its projected snowfall totals for parts of the DMV including: 

  • Cumberland: 5 to 9 inches;

  • Hagerstown: 3 to 8 inches;
  • Westminster: 3 to 8 inches;
  • Bel Air: 3 to 8 inches;
  • Elkton: 2 to 7 inches;
  • Baltimore: 4 to 8 inches;
  • Frederick: 3 to 8 inches;
  • Winchester: 5 to 9 inches;
  • Leesburg: 5 to 10 inches;
  • Washington, DC: 5 to 10 inches;
  • Annapolis: 4 to 9 inches;
  • Easton: 5 to 10 inches;
  • Salisbury: 3 to 7 inches;
  • La Plata: 5 to 9 inches;
  • Fredericksburg: 3 to 7 inches;
  • Warrenton: 5 to 10 inches;
  • Culpeper: 3 to 7 inches.

Officials said that there is a 10 percent change of higher snowfall, with the rest likely to see totals closer to the lower end of the projections.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

to follow Daily Voice Hagerstown and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE