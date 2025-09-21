Overcast 67°

SHARE

Helicopter Hoists Injured Hiker 125 Feet Off Cliff In Washington County: State Police

An injured hiker had to be airlifted off a cliff in Washington County after a dramatic helicopter rescue, Maryland State Police said.

Maryland State Police helicopter at the scene.

Maryland State Police helicopter at the scene.

 Photo Credit: Maryland State Police
Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories

Shortly after 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 20, a Maryland State Police helicopter based in Frederick was dispatched to Maryland Heights Overlook for a hiker suffering a medical emergency, according to officials.

Ground crews at the scene determined the hiker couldn’t be safely carried out due to the steep terrain and severity of the condition, so Washington County requested an aerial hoist.

The pilot maneuvered the helicopter about 125 feet above the cliff, according to police. A trooper/paramedic was lowered to the ground, secured the hiker, and lifted them back to the aircraft.

They were then flown to Meritus Medical Center in Hagerstown for treatment of undisclosed injuries.

Officials noted that "the rescue was supported on the ground by Washington County Fire and Rescue Services and the Frederick County Department of Fire and Rescue Services."

to follow Daily Voice Hagerstown and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE