Heather Lynn Hutcheson, 43, of Frostburg was arrested Tuesday, Jan. 28, after a months-long investigation concluded she was responsible for the blaze in Allegany County, according to the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Firefighters responded from the Shaft Fire Department and other nearby agencies responded to the home in the 11200 block o Upper Georges Creek Road in Frostburg around 1:15 p.m. on Oct. 13, 2024, after a passerby reported smoke pouring from the residence.

It took crews nearly 10 minutes to bring the fire under control before investigators determined the blaze had been intentionally set in multiple areas of the home.

Deputy State Fire Marshals concluded the fire was arson after finding several different areas of the home had been set on fire.

Deputy State Fire Marshals, working with the Allegany County State’s Attorney’s Office, presented the case to a grand jury, which returned an indictment against Hutcheson.

It was also determined that Hutcheson had been on the property before the fire.

She was taken into custody Tuesday morning and is being held without bond at the Allegany County Detention Center.

She is charged with first-degree arson and faces up to 30 years in prison and a $50,000 fine if convicted.

Authorities have not released a possible motive for the fire.

The investigation remains ongoing.

