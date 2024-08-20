Hagerstown Woman Who Filmed Sexual Abuse Of Minors For Cash Sentenced For Exploitation: Feds

Hagerstown native Ashley Marie Tibbs, 34, has been sentenced to 20 years in federal prison, followed by a lifetime of supervised release for sexually abusing two children.

According to her guilty plea, Tibbs sexually abused two minors who were between the ages of 2 and 5, which she filmed, and sent to John Balch in exchange for cash.

Balch - who has already been sentenced to 60 years in prison for the exploitation of six minors - paid Tibbs a total of $38,325 for the videos through a cash app, officials said.

As well as her prison term, a judge also ordered that Tibbs register as a sex offender anywhere she lives, works, or studies for the rest of her life.

