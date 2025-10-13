Hagerstown Mom Loses Everything In Storage Unit Arson: ‘Gut-Wrenching’ Fire Ruins All

Kelli Knight was storing furniture, clothing, and her family’s belongings at Halfway Self Storage on Virginia Avenue while she looked for a new place to live.

She wasn’t home that morning when an arsonist torched multiple units — including hers — in what investigators later said was a deliberate attack.

By the time firefighters arrived around 8 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 9, the 8-by-40-foot container was fully engulfed, and smoke could be seen pouring across the complex.

The Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office later said Leviathan Godwin, 23, had been arguing with a woman in one of the units before lighting the blaze. Godwin was arrested shortly after at a nearby Sheetz and charged with attempted murder, arson, and related offenses.

Three storage units were destroyed that morning — one of them holding the entirety of Knight’s home.

What wasn’t burned was melted, crushed, or soaked. Among the ashes: furniture, clothing, and household items her family had been saving for their next chapter.

“She was storing furnishings, household items, and personal belongings while she was looking for a new place to live,” a friend said. “She is currently residing with family until she moves. Problem now is, all of her things are gone.”

Photos shared by relatives show the aftermath — blackened walls, twisted metal, and what’s left of a lifetime’s worth of possessions.

A fundraiser titled “Support Kelli Knight’s Family After Devastating Fire” has since been launched to help them recover.

Organizers said the family needs furniture, beds, clothing, and basic housewares, and that every contribution will go toward helping them rebuild from scratch.

"I have experienced this type of loss, due to fire, and know what it is like to lose all of my possessions. It’s a gut wrenching feeling," Carrie Torres said. "It takes a long time to recover from and replace things."

The GoFundMe can be found here.

“When this type of thing happens, it’s hard to ask for help,” organizers said. “Sometimes it’s all we can do. Let’s help them get back on their feet. They did not deserve this.”

