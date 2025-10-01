Hagerstown Mom, Family Lose Home To Fire After Dropping Insurance

A Maryland mom who dropped her homeowner’s insurance just weeks ago is now reeling after a fire tore through her Washington County home, leaving her family of five displaced.

First responders in Hagerstown were called on the afternoon of Sunday, Sept. 28 to the 100 block of East Lee Street, where a fast-moving fire broke out.

No injuries were reported. Everyone — including the family pets — made it out safely, but the fire left them displaced.

"I never imagined having to write something like this, but a devastating fire has destroyed my family home," Tracey Ordona said. "Tragically, I had to drop my homeowner's insurance, something I never imagined would matter so much until now."

Now, the community is rallying behind the family, raising nearly $1,500 in the days following the fire as they relocated.

"(We) desperately need your help. The repairs alone will be overwhelming to say the least," Ordona said. "The fire, water, and smoke damage all deem the home unsafe to live in."

"We are leaning on you for support. I am asking for prayers and donations," she wrote in the GoFundMe, which can be found here.

"I’m so devastated, it’s so surreal that this has happened to me and my family," Ordona posted on Facebook. "I appreciate any help you may be able to give, no gift is too small. May God bless you all."

