Hagerstown Bans Sleeping in Public: Jail, $500 Fines Possible For Campers

The City of Hagerstown has passed a temporary ordinance that bans sleeping or lodging in public spaces, with violators facing fines of up to $500 and even jail time, officials announced.

The ordinance takes effect Friday, Aug. 8, 2025, and will remain in place for six months, expiring Feb. 8, 2026, unless extended by the Mayor and City Council.

According to the city, the goal is to “ensure public spaces remain clean, safe, and accessible for all residents and visitors.”

It is now unlawful to sleep or lodge in any public space, including:

Sidewalks, parks, and plazas;

City streets, parking lots, and parking decks;

Public buildings and open property;

Vehicles parked in public spaces.

Prohibited activities include:

Laying down bedding or sleeping bags;

Using tents, tarps, or makeshift shelters;

Building fires or digging for shelter;

Storing personal belongings in public areas.

Each day a violation continues counts as a separate offense.

The ordinance does not apply to individuals participating in City-sponsored or City-approved events that involve overnight stays.

