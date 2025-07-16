Fuel Leak Sparks Boat Fire In Maryland Sending One Overboard: Officials

Shortly before noon on Tuesday, July 15, fire crews were called to Paradise Point Road in Oakland for a boat fire, the State Fire Marshal’s Office announced.

Investigators said the owner of the boat — a 23-foot 1988 Supra Saltare — had just discovered a leak in the fuel tank and was working on it with others when the fire broke out.

While completing repairs, electrical equipment on the boat was energized, igniting gasoline vapors inside the hull, officials said.

The flash fire sent two people to the hospital with minor injuries, according to investigators, while one person jumped overboard to escape the flames, the Fire Marshal’s Office said.

Crews from the Deep Creek Volunteer Fire Company responded with four firefighters, who got the fire under control in about 15 minutes, officials said.

The fire caused an estimated $20,000 in damage to the boat and another $500 in damage to the dock, according to the report.

No arrests were made. No smoke alarms or fire suppression systems were present on the boat.

