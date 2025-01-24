Frederick Teen Arrested At School In Hagerstown Shooting, Police Say

Kenwon Addison, Jr., 17, was arrested following a reported shooting and four-day search, according to the Hagerstown Police Department.

At around 11 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 17, p.m., an officer patrolling the Jonathan Street area heard gunshots, at the same time the agency's Emergency Communications Center started receiving calls from local residents about shots fired.

The following day, a stabbing was reported at the same high school.

Responding officers located shell casings near Sumans Avenue and Wheaton Park, but no injuries or property damage were reported.

Investigators later determined that the shooting stemmed from a dispute between individuals who were known to one another, and they were identified using city surveillance cameras.

Four days later, on Tuesday, Jan. 21, officers arrested Addison, on the high school campus without incident, with help from the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office.

Addison was charged as an adult and initially held at the Frederick County Detention Center before being transferred to the Washington County Detention Center. He now faces charges of assault, reckless endangerment, firearm use in the course of a felony, and more. Police confirmed the investigation is ongoing.

