Flames Erupt Near Alsatia Mummer’s Parade, Five Hagerstown Officers Hospitalized

Just before 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 25, officers assigned to posts for the parade were alerted by a citizen about a house fire near East Lee and South Potomac streets, according to the Hagerstown Police Department.

“They immediately went to 6 E. Lee St., which was steps away,” police said. “They could see flames coming from the home."

Officers radioed for the fire department and then forced their way into the home to look for any people inside.

Inside, officers found smoke and fire and used a fire extinguisher to subdue the flames before firefighters arrived, officials said.

“Prior to the arrival of HFD, HPD officers forced their way into the apartment in an effort to search for anyone that may have been inside,” the Hagerstown Fire Department said. “They were able to locate a fire extinguisher in an effort to control the fire.”

According to the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office, the fire began in the kitchen when vegetable oil ignited on the stovetop.

It was ruled accidental.

Five officers were transported to Meritus Medical Center for smoke inhalation. One officer was later transferred to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center for additional treatment.

One person at the home was evaluated by paramedics but declined hospital transport, officials said.

“We are grateful for our officers’ quick action and that there isn’t more serious injury,” HPD said. “We ask for the community’s thoughts and prayers for the officers’ speedy recoveries.”

The blaze occurred inside a two-story townhome and was brought under control within three minutes, according to investigators.

Fire officials said there were no working smoke alarms in the residence. Damage was estimated at a total of $5,000 — $3,000 to the structure and $2,000 to contents.

Despite the disruption, the Hagerstown Fire Department still made it back in time for the annual parade.

“While units were finishing overhaul and some units were clearing the fire on East Lee Street just prior to the start of the Annual Alsatia Mummer’s Parade,” the department said.

“Ranger 3 with FAO Sipes and FF Barnhart were able to quickly make it back up the route to represent the HFD in the parade.”

