FedEx Truck Crash Sparks HazMat Chaos, I-81 Shut Down In Washington County (Developing)

Washington County emergency crews said it happened Wednesday, Sept. 24, in the northbound lanes at the two-mile marker, when a FedEx truck and another tractor-trailer collided.

The crash left debris, spilled cargo, and mangled rigs across the highway.

Photos from the scene show barrels of cargo strewn across the road, a FedEx trailer ripped apart, and one cab crumpled beyond recognition.

The Washington County Division of Emergency Services said, "this will be an extended closure, and motorists should expect significant delays. Please avoid the area and use alternate routes.”

HazMat crews, firefighters, and state police responded and worked to contain the mess. No details about injuries were immediately released.

Drivers are urged to stay away from the area as cleanup and investigation continue.

