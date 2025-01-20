Dunkin’ Debuts High-Tech 'Next-Generation Restaurant' In Hagerstown

The new business opened during the holiday season at 19405 Emerald Square in Hagerstown, officially opening on Dec. 25 last month

"This cutting-edge location brings faster service, sustainability, and exciting new features to the community," a spokesperson for the company said.

The 2,200-square-foot restaurant now employs 15 crew members and is open daily from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. and will be operated by franchisee Neil Patel, who can now stake claim to 52 Dunkin' locations across Maryland and Pennsylvania.

According to a spokesperson, the new "Next Gen" Hagerstown location includes a modern design to create "an approachable, positive, and energetic environment.

Other highlights of the new spot include:

A Sleek New Look : A vibrant, modern design with an open layout and a front-facing bakery case to showcase its fresh baked goods;

Next-Level Drinks: A tap system serves consistently cold beverages like iced coffee, iced tea, and Nitro-Infused Cold Brew, alongside handcrafted espresso drinks;

Convenience at Every Turn: A dedicated mobile pickup area and digital order status board make ordering ahead through the Dunkin’ app even smoother. Rewards members can also use an On-the-Go drive-thru lane for a hassle-free experience;

Energy Efficiency: Built to DD Green Achievement standards, the restaurant uses sustainable features like LED lighting and high-efficiency equipment, making it 33 percent more energy-efficient than conventional locations.

