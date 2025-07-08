Drug Trafficking Rings Uncovered During Hagerstown Retail Theft Sting, Police Say

The Hagerstown Police Department announced the results of “Operation Blue Light Special,” a year-long investigation targeting repeat retail theft offenders, fencing operations, and criminal drug networks.

“The objectives of the investigation were to identify repeat offenders who commit retail thefts from multiple stores, identify where the stolen property was being sold, and ultimately identify the drug networks and organizations that are supplying controlled dangerous substances to those individuals who are committing the thefts.”

During the operation, officers and detectives conducted surveillance on known offenders and retail locations. Police say they arrested or charged 91 people, some multiple times, with offenses including:

Misdemeanor and felony theft;

Vehicle theft;

Drug possession and distribution;

Illegal firearm possession.

Some suspects were also taken into custody on unrelated warrants, police said.

As part of the investigation, authorities recovered:

Six stolen vehicles;

Nine handguns;

An undetermined amount of controlled dangerous substances.

Twelve locations where stolen items were being sold, including private homes, restaurants, barbershops, convenience stores, and social clubs, were also uncovered during the operation. Seven "drug trafficking organizations" were also identified.

Police said the case "highlights the connection between retail theft, drug trafficking, and violent crime — a growing problem nationwide."

“The initiative highlights the nationwide problem of retail theft and how it correlates with drug trafficking and violent crime.”

The initiative was partly funded through the Maryland Criminal Intelligence Network (MCIN) and the Governor’s Office Crime Prevention and Policy Program, officials noted.

“MCIN focuses on identifying, disrupting, and dismantling gangs and violent criminal networks involved in the distribution of illegal drugs, the use of firearms in crimes of violence, human trafficking, or other inherently violent criminal enterprises.”

Officials said that several retailers were involved during the operation, including:

Lowe’s;

Home Depot;

Weis;

Martin’s;

Walmart;

Kohl’s;

Target;

JCPenney;

Belk.

