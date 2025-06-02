Dameon Davonte Irby, 32, has been arrested and charged in connection to a fire that damaged a Hagerstown apartment building while 14 residents were inside, according to the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office.

The fire broke out around 2 a.m. on Monday, May 19, at 56 E. Antietam St., when Hagerstown firefighters arrived to find smoke and flames coming from the third floor of the building.

Crews encountered intense flames in a hallway at the top of the stairs and eventually located stove burners set to high heat in one of the vacant third-floor apartments.

According to investigators, both third-floor units were empty, but Irby was allegedly illegally occupying one of them before the fire.

Witnesses told officials that Irby had been ordered to leave but was seen leaving the building just before the flames were spotted.

One witness claimed Irby had previously threatened to “burn the building down.”

Authorities confirmed that seven people lived in the affected building and another seven in the attached structure next door, who were also impacted.

Fire marshals determined the blaze was intentionally set and identified Irby as the suspect.

With help from the Hagerstown Police Department, officials say Irby was arrested without incident and is being held without bond at the Washington County Detention Center.

He is charged with:

First-degree arson;

First-degree malicious burning;

Third-degree burglary;

Seven counts of reckless endangerment.

No details about his initial court appearance have been released by the agency.

