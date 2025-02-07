Colby Winpigler, 23, began feeling sick during the Saturday, Jan. 11 playoff win between the Ravens and Steelers, believing at first that he had norovirus, according to his wife.

However, as his symptoms worsened, multiple urgent care and emergency room visits revealed a much more serious diagnosis: sepsis caused by a staph infection that had spread throughout his body.

Further testing led to the discovery of endocarditis, an infection in his heart's right atrium, as well as a previously undiagnosed birth defect that increased his risk for stroke.

The infection also caused pneumonia, adding another layer of complications to his already critical condition.

On Wednesday, Feb. 5, Winpigler underwent robotic heart surgery at MedStar Washington Hospital Center to remove infected tissue and close the defect in his heart after being transferred from a facility in Maryland, his wife said.

While the surgery was successful, he now requires long-term IV antibiotics, ongoing cardiology visits, and regular health monitoring—all while facing significant medical expenses after his health insurance was unexpectedly terminated during his hospital stay.

"Good morning Friends, family and community, my son Colby has had an unfortunate few weeks with his health that became very serious at one point," his father posted on social media.

"He is currently in post-op and recovering quickly with hopes to being 100 (percent) healthy in the coming weeks. However some unfortunate things with insurance is has arisen."

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to help the couple manage Winpigler's medical costs and recovery. Those wishing to support them can donate here.

“As newlyweds, we have hopes and dreams just like everybody else,” organizers wrote. “However, those dreams did not include large medical bills and health issues.”

