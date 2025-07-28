Officers with the Hagerstown Police Department responded to the 200 block of W. Franklin Street around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, July 27, for a report of shots fired.

“Within minutes, officers were able to identify the suspect from city surveillance cameras, locate him and place him under arrest,” HPD said in a statement.

That suspect, Charles Anthony Rodgers, 38, was found outside his home in the 200 block of W. Franklin and taken into custody, officials said.

A search of his apartment turned up a .45 caliber Smith & Wesson handgun with ammunition, according to police. The weapon's serial number had been obliterated, investigators noted.

Detectives say the incident stemmed from a verbal confrontation between Rodgers and another man. That’s when Rodgers “aimed the gun at the victim and fired multiple rounds,” police said.

No one was struck.

Rodgers was booked into the Washington County Detention Center and is facing multiple charges, including:

Attempted second-degree murder;

First- and second-degree assault;

Reckless endangerment;

Handgun on person;

Use of a firearm in a felony violent crime;

Knowingly altering a firearm ID number.

He is being held pending his next court appearance.

