Adult Caretaker From Hagerstown Convicted Of 'Karate Chopping,' Abusing Autistic Man: AG

Hagerstown resident Kehinde Oluwatobi Ososanya, 38, is facing more than a decade in prison after he was found guilty by a Washington County Circuit judge for his handling of a 30-year-old intellectually disabled patient he was responsible for.

According to the AG, Ososanya, who worked at the Arc of Washington County residential program as a direct support professional, took the man to an urgent care facility with a co-worker in January 2023 when he fell ill.

Investigators say that when Ososanya attempted to put a mask on the victim, he resisted, and became aggressive toward him, and his co-worker witnessed Ososanya "karate chop" the patient in the neck.

Once in the exam room, while the 30-year-old was laying down on a table, a witness reported that Ososanya grabbed the man, elbowed him, punched him in the side, and kneed him in the rib cage, a spokesperson from the AG's Office said.

The witness then intervened to stop the abuse.

Ososanya was found guilty of second-degree abuse of a vulnerable adult and second-degree assault.

"Care providers serving our most vulnerable Maryland residents have both a legal and moral duty to ensure their safety and well-being," AG Anthony Brown stated.

"My office is committed to holding accountable any care provider who neglects this responsibility, or, even worse, abuses those in their care."

Ososanya faces up to 15 years in prison. Sentencing will be scheduled following a pre-sentence investigation, prosecutors said.

