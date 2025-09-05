4 Pounds Of Cocaine, 2 Pounds Of Fentanyl Seized In Hagerstown Drug Raid: Two Arrested

Timothy Grimes, 57, and Heather Schnebly, 39, both of Hagerstown, were busted Friday, Sept. 5, after Washington County Narcotics Task Force agents executed warrants at apartments on South Locust Street and South Cannon Avenue, authorities announced.

According to investigators, the raid capped off a July 2025 probe into large-scale drug distribution tied to both addresses.

When agents, backed by the Washington County Special Response Team and Hagerstown Police Department drones, moved in, they found:

Four pounds of cocaine;

Two pounds, 10.5 ounces of fentanyl;

A loaded 12-gauge Mossberg shotgun;

A loaded Smith & Wesson 9mm with an obliterated serial number;

A loaded .32 caliber revolver;

Ammunition, paraphernalia, and more than $13,000 in cash.

Grimes is now facing charges that include:

Possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and cocaine;

Possession of large amounts of both drugs;

Multiple firearms violations;

Illegal possession of ammunition.

Schnebly was charged with possession of cocaine and paraphernalia.

Both suspects are being held pending their next court appearances.

