$1.5M Fire Erupts At Hagerstown Truck Shop After Gas Vapors Ignite: Officials

The blaze broke out around 4:23 p.m. on Thursday, July 24, at Main Truck Towing & Repair Inc. on Label Lane, according to the Maryland State Fire Marshal.

Investigators said the fire started in a rear vehicle bay when flammable vapors ignited as the mechanic siphoned fuel from a diesel motor.

The mechanic suffered serious burns to his lower body and was airlifted to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center in Baltimore for treatment.

Two other people were also injured — one was taken to Meritus Medical Center.

The flames tore through the two-story commercial building, damaging both the structure and its contents.

Fire officials estimate the total loss at $1.5 million, with $1 million in structural damage and $500,000 in contents.

Nearly 100 firefighters from across Washington County responded to the two-alarm blaze, which took crews about an hour to bring under control.

There were no working smoke alarms or sprinkler systems in the building at the time, according to the fire marshal. No arrests have been made.

The fire remains under investigation.

