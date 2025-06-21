Fair with Haze 91°

Tesla Crashes Into Maryland Trooper’s Cruiser On I-495 In Greenbelt, Police Say

A Maryland State Trooper was hospitalized early Saturday morning after police say a Tesla slammed into his cruiser while he was investigating a crash on the Capital Beltway in Prince George’s County.

 Photo Credit: Maryland State Police
Zak Failla
Zak Failla

The trooper, who is assigned to the Maryland State Police College Park Barrack, was in a marked patrol vehicle with emergency lights activated when he was rear-ended around 2:44 a.m. on the inner loop of I-495 at Greenbelt Road, according to state police.

The driver of the gray Tesla, Teo Kim, 34, of Hanover, was also injured and taken to Luminis Health Doctors Community Medical Center, police said.

The trooper was taken by ambulance to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore and has since been released, officials said on Saturday afternoon.

Police say impairment may have been a factor in the crash. 

Charges are pending following consultation with the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s Office.

The crash remains under investigation by the College Park Barrack.

