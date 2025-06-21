Tesla Crashes Into Maryland Trooper’s Cruiser On I-495 In Greenbelt, Police Say

The trooper, who is assigned to the Maryland State Police College Park Barrack, was in a marked patrol vehicle with emergency lights activated when he was rear-ended around 2:44 a.m. on the inner loop of I-495 at Greenbelt Road, according to state police.

The driver of the gray Tesla, Teo Kim, 34, of Hanover, was also injured and taken to Luminis Health Doctors Community Medical Center, police said.

The trooper was taken by ambulance to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore and has since been released, officials said on Saturday afternoon.

Police say impairment may have been a factor in the crash.

Charges are pending following consultation with the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s Office.

The crash remains under investigation by the College Park Barrack.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Greenbelt and receive free news updates.