Teen Dead, Second Man Critically Injured In Greenbelt Double Shooting, Police Say

The fatal incident unfolded Sunday, Dec. 15, just before 11 p.m. in the 8500 block of Greenbelt Road. Responding officers found Rasheed Davis and another man suffering from gunshot wounds, according to Prince George’s County Police.

Both victims were rushed to a nearby hospital, where Davis was pronounced dead, while the second victim remains in critical condition, authorities said on Monday afternoon.

Homicide Unit detectives are offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment in the case. Investigators are still working to determine a motive and identify suspects.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police at 301-516-2512.

