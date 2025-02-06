Paul Benoit was involved in a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Glenn Dale Boulevard and Daisy Lane on Jan. 23 at approximately 4:10 p.m., according to the Prince George’s County Police Department.

He was transported to a hospital for treatment but succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday, Feb. 4 at 8:45 p.m., officials said.

A longtime friend, Paul Cawley, confirmed Benoit’s passing, saying he had been scheduled for a third surgery on Feb. 4, but his condition deteriorated overnight.

"While Paul was in good physical condition for an 86-year-old, there were just far too many injuries his body was trying to heal," Cawley said.

Benoit had expressed wishes for cremation and no memorial service, according to his friend. A full obituary is expected to be published in The Washington Post and a local Louisiana paper in the coming weeks.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, police said. The second driver was not injured.

Authorities urge anyone with information about the collision to contact the Prince George’s County Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit.

