Greenbelt Man Rammed NSA Police Cars, Injured Officer After Blowing Checkpoint: Feds

Federal prosecutors announced Monday, Sept. 29, that 23-year-old Greenbelt resident Amir Phillip Wilson has been charged with assaulting federal law enforcement officers following the violent encounter at the NSA campus in Fort Meade.

On Wednesday, Sept. 24, an NSA officer at a checkpoint saw Wilson drive past without showing the credentials required to access the secured property, according to investigators.

When law enforcement tried to stop him, Wilson allegedly hit the gas, topping out at 40 to 50 mph.

During the chase, Wilson’s car struck two marked NSA police vehicles, injuring one officer. His vehicle then smashed into a concrete retaining wall, where officers took him into custody, prosecutors said.

Wilson is being held ahead of a detention hearing scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 1.

