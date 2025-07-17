An El Salvadoran national who previously served time in Maryland after pleading guilty to accessory after the fact to murder is now facing federal prison after illegally re-entering the United States, according to the US Attorney’s Office.

Edwin Armando Sanchez-Montiel, 33, pleaded guilty on Thursday, July 17, to unlawfully re-entering the country without permission following his 2024 deportation, federal prosecutors said.

“Sanchez-Montiel did not obtain consent at any time from the Attorney General of the United States, or from the Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, for readmission into the United States,” authorities said.

According to court filings, Sanchez-Montiel was first caught crossing the border in Texas in 2006. An immigration judge ordered his removal in 2007, but he never showed up for the hearing.

Years later, on Jan. 23, 2023, Sanchez-Montiel was arrested and charged with accessory after the fact to first-degree murder in Montgomery County.

He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to five years, with all but 18 months suspended.

After completing his sentence, ICE deported him to El Salvador on Feb. 9, 2024.

At some point after that, Sanchez-Montiel unlawfully returned to the US without inspection by an immigration officer, the US Attorney’s Office said.

On July 27, 2024, ICE officers found him in Montgomery County, and took him back into custody.

He is scheduled to be sentenced in November.

