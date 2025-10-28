Overcast 53°

Caught In Crossfire: Juveniles Exchange Gunfire Near Greenbelt Bus Stop, Police Say

Police in Maryland are investigating a shootout between two minors that erupted near a busy shopping center in Prince George's County on Tuesday afternoon.

Greenbelt police are investigating the shooting.

 Photo Credit: Greenbelt Police Department
Zak Failla
The gunfire broke out shortly after 4 p.m. on Oct. 28, near Greenbelt Road by the Greenway Shopping Center, according to the Greenbelt Police Department.

Witnesses told police that one juvenile male opened fire near a bus stop — and then another juvenile male fired back, authorities said.

No injuries were reported.

Officers quickly swarmed the area and are still investigating what led up to the daytime exchange.

Police remained on scene Tuesday evening collecting evidence and interviewing witnesses.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Greenbelt Police.

