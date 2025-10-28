Caught In Crossfire: Juveniles Exchange Gunfire Near Greenbelt Bus Stop, Police Say

The gunfire broke out shortly after 4 p.m. on Oct. 28, near Greenbelt Road by the Greenway Shopping Center, according to the Greenbelt Police Department.

Witnesses told police that one juvenile male opened fire near a bus stop — and then another juvenile male fired back, authorities said.

No injuries were reported.

Officers quickly swarmed the area and are still investigating what led up to the daytime exchange.

Police remained on scene Tuesday evening collecting evidence and interviewing witnesses.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Greenbelt Police.

