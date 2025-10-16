The 14-year-old was killed in a drive-by shooting in Greenbelt, "cutting his young life short before it ever truly began," according to his family.

At around 1:45 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 5, officers from the Greenbelt Police Department were called to the area of Breezewood Court and Cherrywood Terrace, where they found Bayong suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was rushed to an area hospital, where the Eleanor Roosevelt High School student succumbed to his injuries, according to police.

Now, his family is picking up the pieces as they try to move forward.

"An unimaginable tragedy struck our community," Geraldine Kum, a friend of the family, said. "(He) was taken from us far too soon in a senseless act of gun violence. Carltin was the victim of a drive-by shooting—his young life cut short before it ever truly began."

Originally from Cameroon, Bayong's parents entrusted him to the care of his guardian and father figure "George," in the US, believing it would give him the opportunity for a better future, Kum added.

"Tragically, that future was stolen from him."

Bayong was described as a kid with a ‘gentle spirit and kind heart.’ He was a loving nephew, loyal friend, and a hopeful student with a promising future.

"His life was filled with potential, and his death has left a hole in the hearts of everyone who knew and loved him."

Following his unexpected death, a GoFundMe set up for the family is gaining traction shortly after it was created on Wednesday, Oct. 15.

"No family should ever have to bury their child—especially under such heartbreaking circumstances," organizers wrote.

"The family is now facing the painful and overwhelming task of planning a funeral for their beloved son while grappling with grief no parent should endure."

Any funds raised will go toward funeral costs and "helping the family navigate this incredibly difficult time."

"Any amount, no matter how small, will help bring comfort and support to a grieving family in their darkest hour," Kum wrote.

"Please join us in honoring Carltin’s memory. Share this campaign, keep the family in your prayers, and stand with us against the violence that continues to steal our youth."

