Ana María Membreno, known to her loved ones as “Catalina,” died at a Virginia hospital days after what her family says was a violent act of domestic abuse.

Her friends describe her as an extroverted, joyful woman who loved soccer, dancing, and surrounding herself with loved ones.

"From a very young age, she showed great intelligence and dedication: she learned to read and write at just 3 years old and always stood out as a diligent student with a passion for learning," her loved ones said.

"While many of us saw school as an obligation, for her it was also a true joy."

Membreno was an assistant project manager in construction, where she "demonstrated her skills, enthusiasm, and determination to keep growing."

Now, her family is hoping to raise awareness about the dangers of domestic violence following the reported arrest of her boyfriend, Robert Leo Howald.

According to a Fox News report, before her death, Membreno was concerned about going to police over the abuse because the Colombian native was living in the US illegally.

"Tragically, her life was taken due to domestic violence, leaving behind a deep void in the hearts of her family, friends, and everyone who loved her," organizers of a GoFundMe for Membreno's family said.

"Catalina, like all of us, was not perfect, but she will always be remembered for her big heart, her protective spirit toward her loved ones, and the positive energy she carried everywhere."

"Her passing has left us with immense sorrow."

Nearly $6,000 has been raised in the days since Membreno's death, but the family hopes that her passing can serve a larger purpose.

"We are deeply grateful to her family and friends for their support during this painful time, and to everyone who kindly wishes to contribute. Every donation will help us cover unexpected expenses and give her the dignified and loving farewell she deserves."

The GoFundMe for Membreno's family can be found here.

“May her story also serve as a reminder of the importance of raising our voices against domestic violence and supporting those who suffer from it."

Click here to follow Daily Voice Greenbelt and receive free news updates.