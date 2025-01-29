Family Loses Everything But Their Lives In Glenwood House Fire

At approximately 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 25, Howard County Fire and Rescue crews responded to a blaze in the 2800 block of Belle Hollow Court.

When firefighters arrived, flames had already spread from the deck to the main floor and up to the second story of the single-family home, a spokesperson for the agency said.

The intense fire took crews from Howard, Frederick, Carroll, and Montgomery Counties approximately two and a half hours to fully extinguish.

Two adults, a child, and a pet were able to escape the home before first responders arrived. Firefighters later rescued another pet from the wreckage; however one perished and a family dog was missing a day later.

It was later determined the fire was accidental in nature and likely related to a probable electrical malfunction on the deck.

No injuries were reported, though the family has been displaced, prompting an assist from the Red Cross and neighbors, who have been quick to rally around them and raise more than $65,000 through a GoFundMe campaign that took off in just days.

"As they take the first steps forward to rebuilding their lives please consider contributing to all the extras in life that insurance won’t cover," organizers of the fundraiser wrote. "It will be a long road but we can help to alleviate some of the burden."

The GoFundMe can be found here.

"They went by the house today to see it in daylight and have a place to stay for the time being," they added in an update. "Each day will bring new struggles but also new growth."

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Glenwood-Glenelg and receive free news updates.