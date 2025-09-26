Suspects ID’d In Glen Burnie Carjacking That Ended With Victim Tossed Off Baltimore Bridge

But now they've been identified.

Halethorpe resident Crystal Humphries, 35, and Baltimore native David Jiles, 39, have been identified by the Anne Arundel County Police Department as the pair responsible for a harrowing Mercedes carjacking and kidnapping that nearly killed a Glen Burnie woman in April 2023.

At around 7 a.m. on April 15, 2023, officers were called to Crewboats To Go in the 6200 block of Old Pennington Avenue in Baltimore to investigate a reported carjacking complaint in Anne Arundel County.

According to police, the violence began around 2:30 a.m. when the victim was dropping off a friend in the 300 block of Milton Avenue in Glen Burnie.

That’s when, according to investigators, Humphries and Jiles pounced.

Police say Humphries dragged the woman out of her black 2012 Mercedes 550 sedan and, with Jiles’ help, shoved her into the trunk.

The car was then driven away from Milton Avenue to Old Pennington Avenue in Baltimore. There, on a bridge above Curtis Creek, the woman was yanked from the trunk and tossed over the side into the dark water below.

Battered and bruised, the woman was able to swim to shore and was rescued by bystanders. She was rushed to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Meanwhile, Humphries and Jiles sped away in her Mercedes.

On Friday, Sept. 26, following a two-year search, Humphries and Jiles were identified by police.

Warrants were issued charging Humphries with carjacking, kidnapping, and related counts, and Jiles with attempted first- and second-degree murder, carjacking, kidnapping, and related charges. But despite an exhaustive investigation, cops say every lead to find them has gone cold.

Now, the Anne Arundel County Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating the pair.

Anyone with information regarding Humphries or Jiles has been asked to contact Metro Crime Stoppers by calling 1-866-7-LOCKUP.

