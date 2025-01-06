Light Snow Fog/Mist 26°

Road Rage Pays, Literally: Glen Burnie Winner Scores 10 Lottery Hits For $500K

A Maryland man with a keen eye turned highway frustration into a $500,000 cash windfall by using a rude driver's license plate number to cash in on a life-altering Pick 5 jackpot.

Late last month, while returning from out of town back to his Glen Burnie home, Lottery officials said that the Anne Arundel County man was cut off by another driver.

Annoyed but observant, he noted the offending driver's license plate number and decided to use it as his Pick 5 lottery numbers later that day.

Stopping at Doc’s F&B Liquors on B&A Boulevard in Glen Burnie, he purchased ten $1 tickets, all featuring the same number combination, courtesy of the reckless driver.

"I figure if you’re going to play, you should play big," the winner told Maryland Lottery officials.

After purchasing the tickets, the technician went home and fell asleep.

The next morning, he checked his numbers online and discovered that each of his ten tickets had won $50,000, totaling $500,000.

After sharing the fortuitous news with his happy mother, the big winner said that he plans to pay off some bills and invest what's let.

