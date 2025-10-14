Overcast 64°

Philip Dean Bell Arrested For Shooting At Maryland Memorial

A Severn man has been arrested after a memorial service in Glen Burnie erupted in gunfire that sent one person to the hospital, according to Anne Arundel County Police.

On Tuesday, Oct. 14, authorities announced that 30-year-old Philip Dean Bell is facing multiple assault and other charges in connection with the shooting that sent one person to the hospital over the summer.

The shooting happened around 7:45 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18, when officers and K9 units were called to the unit block of Brooks Terrace in Glen Burnie for a report of a shooting, police said.

When officers arrived, they found a large crowd gathered and a man suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound outside the home.

The man was taken by fire department personnel to R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center at the University of Maryland for treatment.

Investigators said the shooting broke out during a memorial service for the recently deceased owner of the house, when a fight began and Bell allegedly shot the victim before fleeing on foot.

Police now say they’ve found that suspect.

Detectives executed a search warrant at Bell's Severn home, where police say officers “seized evidence believed to be related to the crime,” leading to his arrest.

Bell was charged with:

  • First- and second-degree assault;
  • Reckless endangerment;
  • Related weapons violations.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call detectives.

