Natasha Renne Harris, 30, a nurse and single mother, was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the 200 block of Snowcap Court on Oct. 29, 2024, Anne Arundel County Police said.

Officers provided medical aid before she was rushed to University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center, where she was later pronounced dead.

Homicide detectives took over the investigation, collecting evidence at the scene and interviewing witnesses.

Police now believe the shooting was not random and are urging anyone with information to come forward, according to an update issued on Wednesday, Feb. 5.

"This remains an active and ongoing investigation," officials said.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Glen Burnie and receive free news updates.