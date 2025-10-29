Harris — a nurse and single mother — was shot and killed on the evening of Oct. 29, 2024, while leaving her parents’ apartment on Snowcap Court in Glen Burnie, according to the Anne Arundel County Police Department.

Officers were called to the scene around 7:40 p.m. and found Harris lying in a parking lot suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was taken to the University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

Investigators believe the shooting was targeted, according to Anne Arundel County Police.

“The life of Natasha Renee Harris, a 30-year-old nurse and single mother, was tragically ended by violence,” officials said. “One year after her murder, the Anne Arundel County Police Homicide Unit is issuing a renewed and urgent appeal to the public for any information that could lead to an arrest.”

The Homicide Unit and Evidence Collection Unit gathered multiple items of evidence and interviewed witnesses at the scene, but despite months of investigation, no arrests have been made.

Detectives say the case remains “a high priority” and continue to urge anyone with information — no matter how small — to come forward.

“We are asking anyone who may be withholding information to help bring justice for Natasha’s family,” officials said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Anne Arundel County Homicide Unit at 410-222-4731.

