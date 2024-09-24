Mother Charged With Attempting To Murder Teen Daughter In Seat Pleasant, Police Say

Seat Pleasant resident Talecka Brown, 32, was arrested in connection to a midday shooting involving her teenage daughter, who suffered critical injuries on Monday.

According to the Seat Pleasant Police Department, officers were called at around 4:50 p.m. on Sept. 23 to the 500 block of 69th Street, where there was a reported shooting.

Upon arrival, officers were met by a 13-year-old girl suffering from a gunshot wound to her upper body, and she was rushed to an area hospital in critical condition. It was later determined that her mother was allegedly responsible for the shooting.

Investigators say that members of the Prince George's County Police Department’s Gun Crimes Unit took over the investigation, and it was determined Brown used a weapon inside their family home to shoot the girl.

Reports previously stated that Brown attempted to tell authorities that the girl was shot on her way home from school, though that tale was swiftly debunked.

No motivation behind the shooting has been released by investigators.

She was charged with first-degree attempted murder and other offenses and was being held at the the Department of Corrections as of Tuesday afternoon, pending her initial appearance in front of a court commissioner.

"I have to commend my officers for their rapid response and decisive actions at the scene," acting Seat Pleasant Police Chief Cedric Heyward said in a statement. "It is always tragic when we have acts of violence within our community, but it is heart wrenching when the perpetrator is supposed to be your protector.

"I am glad to hear that the victim is recovering at a local hospital, but the emotional trauma will remain for some time."

