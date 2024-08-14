A Few Clouds 70°

SHARE

Mini-Bike Driver Ejected From Ride Suffers Critical Injuries At Maryland Intersection: Police

A 52-year-old man suffered serious injuries after failing to slow down his mini-bike at an Anne Arundel County stop sign and being ejected after he was struck by a vehicle, police say.

Evergreen Road and Beverly Road in Severn

Evergreen Road and Beverly Road in Severn

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Anne Arundel County Police Department

Anne Arundel County Police Department

Photo Credit: Anne Arundel County Police Department vis Facebook
Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories

Shortly before 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon, first responders were called to investigate a crash at the intersection of Evergreen Road and Beverly Road in Severn.

Investigators from the Anne Arundel County Police Department say that the driver of a 2021 Axis Offroad mini-bike was heading north on Beverly Road when he blew through a stop sign and was struck by a Subaru heading west on Evergreen Road.

During the crash, the mini-bike rider was ejected, and was not wearing a helmet at the time.

The Severn man was rushed to the R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center with life-threatening injuries. No additional details were provided.

It remains under investigation.

Check Daily Voice for updates.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

to follow Daily Voice Glen Burnie and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE